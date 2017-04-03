Lesson for Jamaica in Colombian tragedy

Lesson for Jamaica in Colombian tragedy

45 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The devastation of Mocoa, a small city in the wet subtropical Amazon region of southern Colombia, by extremely heavy rain holds a potent lesson for Jamaica. For, in that tragic episode there are many similarities to the culture among Jamaicans of building wherever one chooses, regardless of the dangers.

Chicago, IL

