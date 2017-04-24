Latest & Breaking News in Jamaica

Eight alleged members of the Lavric Willocks led lottery scamming syndicate were extradited to the US to face federal charges on Wednesday morning. The accused - ex policeman Jason Jahalal, along with Alrick McLeod, Oneil Brown, Xanu Ann Morgan, Dario Palmer, Kazrae Gray, Kimberly Hudson and Dahlia Hunter, who is the mother Willocks - the alleged founding father and mastermind of the multimillion dollar scam left the Norman Manley International Airport on a US plane in the company of US Marshall and Jamaican police officers.

