Kudos to the Gova t. Now stay the course

Kudos to the Gova t. Now stay the course

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The 180-degree turn being made by the Jamaican economy is admittedly slow, but it's a turn in the right direction. As such, the Government should be commended for continuing to demonstrate the kind of fiscal responsibility that led to the International Monetary Fund this week projecting that Jamaica will experience two per cent growth this financial year due to the fact that the country has recorded positive real GDP growth in seven consecutive quarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,459,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC