Ken sees train coming long before revival

Yesterday

While current Minister of Mining and Transport, Mike Henry, has insisted on the viability and necessity of a revived train service, Ken Boothe has consistently been singing about a time when the lines were well kept and the diesels were humming. The lines are now rusted and overgrown with weeds ; the cars are achingly still, and the main station in downtown Kingston a rusted hulk.

Chicago, IL

