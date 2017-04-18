Justice in limbo in St James - Almost 200 cases and just one courtroom
The need for more courtroom space to adequately address the case-load at the St James Parish Court came into sharp focus during last Wednesday's opening of the St James Circuit Court's Easter session, as only one courtroom was available to address the 191 cases listed for this session. In speaking to the situation, Maxine Jackson, the lead prosecutor from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions , expressed her concerns about the situation to presiding High Court Justice Marcia Dunbar-Green, while outlining the number and types of cases on the Circuit Court's current list.
