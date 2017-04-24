Judgement in Lasco's US$311-M case ag...

Judgement in Lasco's US$311-M case against Pfizer by September

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Lawyers for Lasco Distributors have maintained their position that it deserves US$311 million, with interest, from drug giant Pfizer for losses relating to an injunction against sale of its popular generic hypertension drug, Las Amlodipine, in 2005. Lasco and another local drug distributor, Medimpex Jamaica, are seeking an assessment of damages triggered by the injunction, which lasted from 2005 to 2012, while the local Supreme Court pursued Pfizer's attempt to prevent the Jamaican companies from selling generic hypertension drugs using the base ingredient Besylate Salt of Amlodipine, for which Pfizer was seeking sole patent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,569,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC