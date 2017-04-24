Judgement in Lasco's US$311-M case against Pfizer by September

Lawyers for Lasco Distributors have maintained their position that it deserves US$311 million, with interest, from drug giant Pfizer for losses relating to an injunction against sale of its popular generic hypertension drug, Las Amlodipine, in 2005. Lasco and another local drug distributor, Medimpex Jamaica, are seeking an assessment of damages triggered by the injunction, which lasted from 2005 to 2012, while the local Supreme Court pursued Pfizer's attempt to prevent the Jamaican companies from selling generic hypertension drugs using the base ingredient Besylate Salt of Amlodipine, for which Pfizer was seeking sole patent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.