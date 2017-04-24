JPS exec T'Shura Gibbs is new Montego Bay Chamber president
WESTERN BUREAU: T'Shura Gibbs, an executive at the Jamaica Public Service Company, was last night elected the new president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Gibbs defeated incumbent Gloria Henry 50-35 votes at the chamber's Annual General Meeting at the Grandiosa Hotel in Montego Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC