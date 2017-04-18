Journal Pioneer gets around Jamaica with the Arsenaults
Rheal and Gloria Arsenault from Mont-Carmel spent "a wonderful week" in Montego Bay, Jamaica, with family and friends and the Journal Pioneer. They are standing under an almond tree just outside the Decameron Resort on the Montego Bay beach when they captured a moment with their local newspaper from back home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC