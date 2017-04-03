JN launches speakers' bureau website
The Jamaica National Group launched its JN Speakers' Bureau website - www.jnspeakersbureau.com - at a recent JN Toastmasters Club meeting, held at the JN Bank's chief office. The first of its kind for a corporate entity, the bureau features JN speakers and presenters from across its group of companies, locally and overseas, and the JN Foundation.
