Japanese grant strengthens Ja's disaster response efforts

Audley Shaw , minister of finance and the public service; and Desmond McKenzie , minister of local government and community development greet Masanori Nakano , ambassador of Japan to Jamaica; and Kenji Tobita, resident representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, at the Ministry of Finance yesterday. Jamaica's disaster management systems yesterday received a significant boost with the Japanese Government providing nearly US$13 million in grant support for a project to improve the country's emergency communication network.

