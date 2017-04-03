Japanese grant strengthens Ja's disas...

Japanese grant strengthens Ja's disaster response efforts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

Audley Shaw , minister of finance and the public service; and Desmond McKenzie , minister of local government and community development greet Masanori Nakano , ambassador of Japan to Jamaica; and Kenji Tobita, resident representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, at the Ministry of Finance yesterday. Jamaica's disaster management systems yesterday received a significant boost with the Japanese Government providing nearly US$13 million in grant support for a project to improve the country's emergency communication network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC