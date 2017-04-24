Japan invests in Ja schools

Japan invests in Ja schools

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Gleaner

Minister of Education, Youth and Information , Senator Ruel Reid; Japan's Ambassador to Jamaica, Masanori Nakano; Principal of Epworth Primary School, Kirk Spencer; and Samuel Henry a student of Epworth Primary during a signing ceremony The quest for knowledge begins with the chalk and blackboard - drawing lines and shapes, expounding concepts, forming sentences, solving riddles and puzzles - the boundless learning process, the flight of imagination and reasoning going beyond the realms of the classroom. Education is the tool for empowerment, development, and social equality, and it is critical to have a conducive environment for the learning experience to be comfortable, and safe for young minds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 280,542,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC