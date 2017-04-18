Jamaican Teas considers development p...

Jamaican Teas considers development plans for KIW

Jamaica Observer

Jamaican Teas Group, which includes brands such as Tetley, Caribbean Dreams and Jamaica Blue Spring Water, is now mulling over development plans for the recently acquired KIW International Ltd. The group's board of directors and its real estate development arm H Mahfood & Sons Ltd will soon meet to determine the way forward. As deliberations continue as to the most profitable move, one option that the group is considering is the development and expansion of warehouse spaces in KIW International.

Chicago, IL

