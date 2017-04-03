Jamaican prime minister apologizes to Rastafarian community for 1963 killings

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- On April 4, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness made a historic apology for the "grave injustice" of an attack made on Rastafarians between April 11 and 12, 1963 the year after Jamaica gained its independence from Great Britain. Alexander Bustamante was the country's prime minister then, and he headed the Jamaica Labour Party the same party that Holness leads today.

