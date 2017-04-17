Jamaican policymakers must ignore the a againstersa

Jamaica has a group of people who can be regarded as the 'againsters' - a perpetually pessimistic bunch who can never see any good in any plans for the future. The 'againsters' opposed Universal Adult Suffrage, which gave the vote to Jamaicans 21 and over, then they opposed moving the voting age from 21 to 18; they thought Independence was foolishness; they were against the building of the National Stadium and the National Arena.

