Jamaicaa s supercentenarian shows age...

Jamaicaa s supercentenarian shows age is more than just a number

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Supercentenarian Mrs Violet Mosse-Brown has joined the pantheon of elite Jamaican stars who have brought positive international attention to their homeland, albeit for outliving all other human beings now on the planet at 117 years old. It continues to boggle the mind that from such a tiny economically challenged island, a mere speck on the globe, and a population which could fit almost three times in New York City, USA, comes such a great crowd of individuals and unique products that lead the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC