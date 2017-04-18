Jamaicaa s supercentenarian shows age is more than just a number

Supercentenarian Mrs Violet Mosse-Brown has joined the pantheon of elite Jamaican stars who have brought positive international attention to their homeland, albeit for outliving all other human beings now on the planet at 117 years old. It continues to boggle the mind that from such a tiny economically challenged island, a mere speck on the globe, and a population which could fit almost three times in New York City, USA, comes such a great crowd of individuals and unique products that lead the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.