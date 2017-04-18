Jamaica plagued by dishonesty - and c...

Jamaica plagued by dishonesty - and corruption - Bishop Gregory

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gleaner

The Anglican Church is of the view that despite the recent efforts of the Government's Economic Growth Council to create investment opportunities and a sense of financial stability, Jamaicans are still suffering from the effects of a widening social chasm, corruption, and crime. The Right Reverend Dr Howard Gregory, bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, made the argument in his keynote address at the opening ceremony for the Diocese's 147th annual synod in Montego Bay on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC