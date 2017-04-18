Jamaica plagued by dishonesty - and corruption - Bishop Gregory

The Anglican Church is of the view that despite the recent efforts of the Government's Economic Growth Council to create investment opportunities and a sense of financial stability, Jamaicans are still suffering from the effects of a widening social chasm, corruption, and crime. The Right Reverend Dr Howard Gregory, bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, made the argument in his keynote address at the opening ceremony for the Diocese's 147th annual synod in Montego Bay on Tuesday.

