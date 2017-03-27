Jamaica Music Camp ready for fourth year

Jamaica Music Camp ready for fourth year

Registrations are now open for the annual Jamaica Music Camp . Set to take place from July 5-15 at the Tryall Club - Private Villa in Montego Bay, the summer camp will, this year, celebrate its fourth anniversary.

Chicago, IL

