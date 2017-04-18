Jamaica monitoring conflict in Venezu...

Jamaica monitoring conflict in Venezuela as oil imports fall

Government protests in Venezuela have drawn the attention of the Jamaican Government, which yesterday said that it is closely monitoring the situation in the Nicolas Maduro-led South American country. Days of deadly protests in addition to widespread food shortages, triple-digit inflation and rampant crime have crippled the country, with opponents pushing for Maduro's removal through early elections.

