Jamaica Fashion, TV, Movies & Night Life

American R&B singer Freddie Jackson will be the main attraction at A Gift For Mom - a Mother's Day concert set for the National Indoor Sports Centre in St Andrew on May 14. Jackson, who is no stranger to the Jamaican stage, last performed here in 2014 at the Soul in the Sun festival in Montego Bay and is best know for his classic, You Are My Lady, Rock Me Tonight and Nice and Slow. According to the promoters, Jackson was an immediate choice based on his musical style, the depth of his catalogue, and his appeal to the Jamaican audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.