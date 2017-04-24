Jamaica Fashion, TV, Movies & Night Life

A painting by the Jamaican-born, 18th century artist, musician and botanist, Samuel Felsted was sold last week for US$80,000 in an auction of American furniture, folk and decorative arts at Freeman's, the oldest United States auction house, which is based in Philadelphia. A post on the website of the National Gallery of Jamaica, notes that it had made a bid within the auction house's estimate of US$ 10-15,000 but was quickly outbid.

