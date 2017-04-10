Jamaica and Canada in talks over loca...

Jamaica and Canada in talks over local couple accused of fraud in Toronto

Local law enforcement authorities are working with their Canadian counterparts to determine whether a Jamaican couple accused of fraud could be extradited from Kingston to answer to the crime in Toronto. An arrest warrant has been issued in Canada for Jamaicans Kurt and Collett Comrie in relation to a scheme in which investors were allegedly fleeced in excess of $1 million.

Chicago, IL

