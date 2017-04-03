Jamaica a remarkable destination for ...

Jamaica a remarkable destination for cruise shipping - FCCA president

Read more: The Gleaner

Rejecting any scepticism regarding Jamaica, president of the powerful Florida Caribbean Cruise Association , Michele Paige, has endorsed the island as a first-call destination for cruise shipping. Paige, who spent three days, along with other FCCA officials, visiting ports, attractions and interacting with Jamaican stakeholders, said while there have been some well-documented problems with Jamaica as a port of call, there is now every reason to believe the authorities are serious about transformation.

Chicago, IL

