Jah Cure, Aidonia added to Reggae Sumfest line-up

Grammy-nominated singer Jah Cure and deejay Aidonia join the impressive line-up for the two day concert of the week long Reggae Sumfest slated for July 16-22 festival. The festival celebrates its 25th anniversary at Catherine Hall in Montego Bay where it was born in the summer of 1993.

Chicago, IL

