Imani Duncan-Price | Tax reality check

Did they do a tax-incidence study? The Ministry of Finance has the ability to do such analyses. As former minister of finance Peter Phillips asked during the Budget Debate, was one done to evaluate the impact of the current tax measures? If yes, what did it show in terms of the impact of the increases in the fuel tax, GCT on energy, and property taxes? If none was done, somebody has to be held accountable because the majority of Jamaicans are feeling the brunt.

