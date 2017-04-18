Hylton outlines - formula for sustained economic growth
Anthony Hylton, opposition spokesman on industry, investment and commerce, delivering his contribution to 2017-2018 Sectoral Debate in Gordon House, Kingston on Tuesday. Anthony Hylton, a former Cabinet minister in the previous People's National Party administration, spelt out what he believes to be the formula for economic growth in Jamaica during his Sectoral Debate presentation, where he raised concerns about the pace of business environment reforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC