Hylton outlines - formula for sustained economic growth

Anthony Hylton, opposition spokesman on industry, investment and commerce, delivering his contribution to 2017-2018 Sectoral Debate in Gordon House, Kingston on Tuesday. Anthony Hylton, a former Cabinet minister in the previous People's National Party administration, spelt out what he believes to be the formula for economic growth in Jamaica during his Sectoral Debate presentation, where he raised concerns about the pace of business environment reforms.

