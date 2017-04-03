Hotel rooms to increase this year
Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says Jamaica's hotel room capacity will increase by more than 1,000 during the 2017 calendar year. "Over 3,000 rooms are currently or are being made available, which we never had the winter before.
