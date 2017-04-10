Henry says Gova t looking to fuel JUT...

Henry says Gova t looking to fuel JUTC buses with LNG

2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Ministry of Transport and Mining is reviewing a proposal for the Jamaica Urban Transit Company to start using liquid natural gas in its buses. Minister of Transport and Mining Mike Henry told the House of Representatives Wednesday that a proposal is being finalised for the JUTC to manage a pilot project to determine the feasibility of transforming the public bus service to a LNG fuel platform.

Chicago, IL

