Governor-General lauds RAFA Jamaica

Governor-General lauds RAFA Jamaica

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, has lauded members of the Royal Air Forces Association Jamaica 580 Branch for their tireless efforts and commitment to raising funds through the Wings Appeal campaign to care for veterans of World War II.Wings Appeal is the primary fundraising engagement undertaken annually by branches of the Royal Air Forces Association in Commonwealth countries to support current and former RAF personnel and their families deemed in need of assistance. Speaking at the launch of the 2017 renewal at King's House on Tuesday, Allen said RAFA Jamaica was symbolic of the courage displayed by the more than 5,000 Jamaicans risking their lives in service of their country during World War II from 1939 to 1945.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC