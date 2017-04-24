Governor-General lauds RAFA Jamaica

Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, has lauded members of the Royal Air Forces Association Jamaica 580 Branch for their tireless efforts and commitment to raising funds through the Wings Appeal campaign to care for veterans of World War II.Wings Appeal is the primary fundraising engagement undertaken annually by branches of the Royal Air Forces Association in Commonwealth countries to support current and former RAF personnel and their families deemed in need of assistance. Speaking at the launch of the 2017 renewal at King's House on Tuesday, Allen said RAFA Jamaica was symbolic of the courage displayed by the more than 5,000 Jamaicans risking their lives in service of their country during World War II from 1939 to 1945.

