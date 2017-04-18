Government to revisit - Negril coastl...

Government to revisit - Negril coastline challenges

A GOVERNMENT minister has divulged the intent to revisit the challenge of protecting Negril's shoreline, months after Cabinet opted to terminate component one of Jamaica's Adaptation Fund project that should have provided at least a partial remedy. "In Negril, beach erosion is a very real issue and we will need to speak again with all the stakeholders to come up with a practical and workable solution to save the white sand beaches for which Negril is renowned," said Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Daryl Vaz.

