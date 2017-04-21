Ghost Brothers Return to Destination ...

Ghost Brothers Return to Destination America with New Season Tonight

Beginning this tonight, April 21 at 10/9c, the GHOST BROTHERS return to the home of paranormal programming at Destination America with all-new premieres of the hit ghost hunting series that brings humor, good manners and a healthy dose of SOUTHERN CHARM to the spirit world. Featuring TV's first African American ghost hunters, GHOST BROTHERS features Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey, budding paranormal enthusiasts on a mission to find out if legendary haunted locations are the real deal.

