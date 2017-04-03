'Ganja is the only way forward' - - f...

'Ganja is the only way forward' - - focus of UWI Cannabis Cup

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

The University of the West Indies invites you to participate in the 6th annual Scarce Commodity/Innocent Plant Symposium, to be held at the Oriental Gardens beside the UWI Chapel on April 20, 2017. The symposium will feature a Cannabis Business Summit and Expo, with booths showcasing the medical cannabis products that are currently being researched and developed by local business and households, a symposium, UWI Cannabis Cup, as well as live concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC