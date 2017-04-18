Free up the weed! - US researchers urge Jamaica to make ganja fully...

Free up the weed! - US researchers ur...

International recording artiste Bunny Wailer at the Trench Town Culture Yard, after a march through the Corporate Area in support of the legalisation of marijuana. Two years after Jamaica's Parliament passed amendments to the Dangerous Drugs Act making it no longer a criminal offence to posses two ounces or less of marijuana, two United States-based ganja advocates are calling for further changes to make the weed totally legal.

