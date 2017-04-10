Fly Jamaica grows passenger loads

Fly Jamaica Airways said that the number of passengers choosing the airline increased by nearly a half over the past year allowing the airline to hold its own, according to Chairman and CEO Paul Ronald Reece. The airline owner and pilot rationalised that customer loyalty would have been the main reason for the spike in business, as the company continues to operate the same number of routes.

Chicago, IL

