Fire brigade orders closure of RIU Montego Bay following boiler room explosion
The Jamaica Fire Brigade has now ordered the closure of the RIU Hotel in Montego Bay, St James following a major explosion in the boiler room yesterday. Yesterday, Public Relations Officer at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Emeleo Ebanks said the hotel would remain open since further threat had been averted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC