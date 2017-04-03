Faith-based film set to change lives

Faith-based film set to change lives

On Friday, BarriVision film premiered their third full-length Christian movie, 70 x Seven in Ocho Rios at the Moxons Beach Club. Produced by Church on the Rock, Ocho Rios, in collaboration with BarriVision Films and filmed in Jamaica, it features a cast of new acting talents and gospel artistes, including URIM 7, Lubert Levy and NexChange.

