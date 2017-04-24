Eye on castor oil Jamaica moves to capture share of lucrative industry

Armed with data showing that just about half of the global demand for castor oil and its related products are being met, Jamaican stakeholders are laying the foundation to benefit from the industry that is expected to grow to over US$2 billion in another seven years.According to Jamaica Castor Industry Association Interim President Joel Harris, while the association has only been formally registered since January 2017 it has been working since last year to sensitise stakeholders in the castor industry and recruit members. "Last year we were hosting, with the help of Jampro as a facilitator, monthly castor meetings, where we had over a 100 persons who actually came to meetings at Jampro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.