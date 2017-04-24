Express Catering seeks to raise capital

Express Catering seeks to raise capital

Tania Waldron Gooden, Senior VP of Investment Banking at Mayberry Investments Limited officially signs a mandate with Ian Dear, Chairman and CEO of Express Catering Limited at the offices of Mayberry Investments in New Kingston on Friday. The Ian Dear-led Express Catering Limited plans to raise capital and has retained the services of investment bank, Mayberry Investments Limited.

