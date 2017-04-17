English Freemasons to celebrate their 300th year in Jamaica
English Freemasons from the Americas, that include the Caribbean, North and South America, and Canada, will join English Freemasons in Jamaica for the regional celebration of the tercentenary of the United Grand Lodge in Jamaica, from May 25 to 28. District Grand Master for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, Walter Scott, who made the announcement recently, said that the festivities will begin with a cocktail party on May 25, at which a publication dedicated to the tercentenary will be launched. was written by the historian Jackie Ranston and will chronicle the history of English Masonry in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC