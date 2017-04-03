Engineering an empire - Businessman t...

Engineering an empire - Businessman tells how he moved from fixing...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

In this 2010 photo gasolene dealer, Roan Patterson , shakes hand with Trevor Barnes, president of the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers' Association , as dealers Clint Wilson , Samuel Dixon , and Hugh Coore look on. Samuel Dixon always knew he would be successful and began working as a refrigeration engineer immediately upon leaving high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,496 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC