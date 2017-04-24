Eight J'cans on lottery scamming char...

Eight J'cans on lottery scamming charges to be extradited

Yesterday

Eight Jamaicans, including a police constable, who are accused of being part of a lottery scam network that fleeced scores of elderly American citizens out of US$5.6 million or nearly J$500 million, are to be extradited to the United States today, law enforcement officials have revealed. According to one Jamaican law enforcement official, the five men and three women are to be handed over to US authorities at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

Chicago, IL

