Eight extradited Jamaicans alleged of lottery scamming appear in US court
The eight Jamaicans who were extradited to the United States yesterday on charges related to lottery scamming made their first court appearance this morning. Counsellor for public affairs at the US Embassy in Kingston, Joshua Polacheck confirmed this morning that police constable Jason Jahalal and his seven co-accused appeared in a federal courthouse in Bismarck, North Dakota.
