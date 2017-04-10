Dom Rep poachers still in custody
Some of the 59 Dominican Republican fishermen make their way back to the fishing vessel Almah Rosa with food supplies under police escort after pleading guilty to various charges relating to illegal fishing in Jamaican waters, during Monday's special sitting of the Kingston and St Andrew parish court. They were fined a total of J$11 million which must be paid before they will be allowed to return home.
