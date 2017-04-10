Dom Rep poachers still in custody

Dom Rep poachers still in custody

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Some of the 59 Dominican Republican fishermen make their way back to the fishing vessel Almah Rosa with food supplies under police escort after pleading guilty to various charges relating to illegal fishing in Jamaican waters, during Monday's special sitting of the Kingston and St Andrew parish court. They were fined a total of J$11 million which must be paid before they will be allowed to return home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC