Dollar reaches the $129: US$1 mark, but rate of depreciation slows

THE dollar slipped in value against its United States counterpart by 0.51 per cent between January 4 , 2017 and April 26 - a rate of decline that was about a quarter of the rate for the similar period in 2016.The more moderate pace of change coincides with the latest Inflation Expectations Survey of the Bank of Jamaica in which Jamaicans expressed the belief that the dollar would lose value at a slower pace than in the past. Currency value in early January was $128.34 to US$1 versus $129 to US$1 on Wednesday April 26. On the similar dates in 2016, the dollar valued $122.89 to US $1 in April compared to $120.37 to US$1 on January 4 - a depreciation of 2.05 per cent.

