Dollar reaches the $129: US$1 mark, b...

Dollar reaches the $129: US$1 mark, but rate of depreciation slows

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

THE dollar slipped in value against its United States counterpart by 0.51 per cent between January 4 , 2017 and April 26 - a rate of decline that was about a quarter of the rate for the similar period in 2016.The more moderate pace of change coincides with the latest Inflation Expectations Survey of the Bank of Jamaica in which Jamaicans expressed the belief that the dollar would lose value at a slower pace than in the past. Currency value in early January was $128.34 to US$1 versus $129 to US$1 on Wednesday April 26. On the similar dates in 2016, the dollar valued $122.89 to US $1 in April compared to $120.37 to US$1 on January 4 - a depreciation of 2.05 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC