Disabled community embraces plans for new Parliament building

Much appreciation is being expressed for the Government's plan to build a new Parliamentary building, which will include features to properly facilitate members of the disabled community. Visually impaired director of policy research and political education in the Jamaica Labour Party's Youth Arm, Young Jamaica, Alister McLean, who has warmly welcomed the proposition, said that the new structure is a necessity because the current building does not facilitate ease of access for the disabled.

