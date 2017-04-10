Cruise lines hail Jamaica's visitor anti-harassment thrust

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett , converses with Florida Caribbean Cruise Association President, Michelle Paige, during a media briefing on April 6. Photo: Garwin Davis By Garwin Davis MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- The Florida Caribbean Cruise Association has hailed Jamaica's success in significantly reducing visitor harassment, saying it augurs well for future relations. During a three-day fact finding trip to the island, the FCCA team led by president, Michelle Paige, said Jamaica has done a tremendous job in tackling the problem head on, noting that there were clear signs that guests could move about freely without fear of being followed or badgered.

