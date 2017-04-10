Cruel closure - More than 80 children left hanging as homework centre is shuttered in Montego Bay
Staff, students and well-wishers at the Le Antonio's Foundation's Homework and Development Centre in Montego Bay, St James. The Le Antonio's Foundation's Homework and Development Centre, which has helped with the educational development of children from the troubled communities around Montego Bay for years, is now shuttered but the operator, Antonio McKoy, is hoping that it will reopen some time soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC