Cruel closure - More than 80 children left hanging as homework centre is shuttered in Montego Bay

Staff, students and well-wishers at the Le Antonio's Foundation's Homework and Development Centre in Montego Bay, St James. The Le Antonio's Foundation's Homework and Development Centre, which has helped with the educational development of children from the troubled communities around Montego Bay for years, is now shuttered but the operator, Antonio McKoy, is hoping that it will reopen some time soon.

