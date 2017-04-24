CC Old Boys to honour Hopeton Dunn, Clifton Yap and Ivan Godfrey
Communications specialist Professor Hopeton Dunn and architect Clifton Yap will be honoured by the Kingston Chapter of the Cornwall College Old Boys' Association this Saturday. The awards for distinguished service in their professional fields and contribution to the wider society will be presented at the association's annual Dinner Dance and Awards at Mona Visitors' Lodge on the University of the West Indies Mona campus commencing at 7:00 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC