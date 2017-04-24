CC Old Boys to honour Hopeton Dunn, Clifton Yap and Ivan Godfrey

Communications specialist Professor Hopeton Dunn and architect Clifton Yap will be honoured by the Kingston Chapter of the Cornwall College Old Boys' Association this Saturday. The awards for distinguished service in their professional fields and contribution to the wider society will be presented at the association's annual Dinner Dance and Awards at Mona Visitors' Lodge on the University of the West Indies Mona campus commencing at 7:00 pm.

