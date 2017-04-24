CC Old Boys to honour Hopeton Dunn, C...

CC Old Boys to honour Hopeton Dunn, Clifton Yap and Ivan Godfrey

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Communications specialist Professor Hopeton Dunn and architect Clifton Yap will be honoured by the Kingston Chapter of the Cornwall College Old Boys' Association this Saturday. The awards for distinguished service in their professional fields and contribution to the wider society will be presented at the association's annual Dinner Dance and Awards at Mona Visitors' Lodge on the University of the West Indies Mona campus commencing at 7:00 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC