CARIMAC: Same name, new meaning

The much-respected Caribbean Institute of Media and Communication is to be renamed the Caribbean School of Media and Communication on August 1, which means it will be operating under a new banner for the start of the next academic year. This revelation was made by Professor Hopeton Dunn, director of CARIMAC and Mona ICT Policy Centre, while bringing greetings at CARIMAC's 2017 public lecture at the University of the West Indies Western Jamaica Campus in Montego Bay on Tuesday night.

