CARICOM Secretariat convenes trade consultation

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The Caribbean Community Secretariat convened a private sector consultation and capacity building workshop on the WTO agreement on trade facilitation and the CARICOM strategy for regional implementation. The meeting, intended for national business development organisations from CARICOM WTO members, took place in Kingston, Jamaica, 19-20 April, 2017, with the support of the Commonwealth Secretariat/European Union, in collaboration with the World Bank Group .

