CARICOM Secretariat convenes trade consultation
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The Caribbean Community Secretariat convened a private sector consultation and capacity building workshop on the WTO agreement on trade facilitation and the CARICOM strategy for regional implementation. The meeting, intended for national business development organisations from CARICOM WTO members, took place in Kingston, Jamaica, 19-20 April, 2017, with the support of the Commonwealth Secretariat/European Union, in collaboration with the World Bank Group .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC