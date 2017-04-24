Cancer patient restrained and kicked ...

Cancer patient restrained and kicked off British Airways flight

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A 65-year-old cancer and diabetes patient aboard a British Airways flight is stranded on an island in the Atlantic after allegedly being restrained for entering business class to stretch his legs. Kwame Bantu said he was an hour into the flight from London to Kingston, Jamaica when he began to feel dizzy and saw his leg swell, the Daily Mail reports .

Chicago, IL

